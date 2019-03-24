Services Tribute Memorial Care 708 24Th Ave Nw Ste 300 Norman , OK 73069 (405) 292-4787 Resources More Obituaries for JAMES SILMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAMES SILMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. James B. Silman

March 6, 1923 - March 17, 2019



NORMAN

James Billy Silman was born to John Jared and Nancy Elizabeth (Pratt) Silman on March 6, 1923, in Commerce, TX and passed at the age of 96 on March 17, 2019, in Norman, OK. Our Dad and your Dr. Silman will be missed. He left Betty Anne, his beloved wife of 73 years, knowing that one day they will be joined together again. Dr. Silman is also survived by their three children and their spouses: John and wife Beverly Silman, Nancy and husband Bob Dill, and Allen and wife Karen Silman. He leaves behind two granddaughters as well: Kristi and husband Nick Giallourakis and Tiffany Silman. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Bill received a degree in chemistry from Texas Christian University before moving to Norman, where he earned a degree in zoology from The University of Oklahoma in 1947. Bill was a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, and, while he was stationed at South Base in Norman, he met Betty Anne Spencer by cutting in on her dance partner and (literally) sweeping her off her feet. The two were married Aug. 31, 1946, in Norman, one day after Betty graduated from The University of Oklahoma. Betty and Bill moved to Houston, TX, where Bill attended Baylor Medical School, graduating in 1951. Bill joined the U.S. Army as a medical officer (1st lieutenant) and was sent to San Francisco for his internship before being stationed at Fort Hood. Upon his discharge from the Army, he set up a private practice in Waxahachie, TX.

After eight years of building his practice in Texas, Betty convinced Bill to move the family back to Norman. During his 50-plus years of medical practice in the Norman community, Dr. Silman was very busy. He started by opening a private practice, and in 1961, the Cleveland County Health Department asked him to also act as their Medical Director for "just a few weeks." Those few weeks turned into 50 years of working on and off for the Health Department, in addition to his other positions. Dr. Silman joined the staff of Norman Regional Hospital in 1962, and, over the next five decades, he worked in several capacities, including one term as the Medical Director of Health Promotion and Education and heavy involvement with the Norman Regional Healthy Youth program, work which earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from Norman Regional Health System. During this time, Dr. Silman was also the Medical Director of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and an adjunct professor at The University of Oklahoma. Dr. Silman was extremely dedicated to his work into his '90s, and finally retired in July of 2015 at the age of 92.

Dr. Silman's list of accomplishments and awards are too many to name. He served on several state committees, including one on smoking cessation, and was also active in the American Heart and s. He brought aerobic exercise to the community and volunteered for many organizations, including the Red Cross and the YMCA. Dr. Silman had a kind and giving spirit, and together with his wife, endowed a scholarship through the Norman Regional Health Foundation in 2018, which is awarded annually to a deserving Norman Regional employee.

Dr. Silman's passions were many and varied. He was a voracious reader and never went anywhere without his camera. He was known for the handmade cards he would send to people with one of the pictures he had taken pasted to the front and a handwritten message inside. He was an inveterate traveler, visiting destinations all over the world, everywhere from Israel to China to Alaska, always with Betty by his side. He was very physically active and loved to watch sports, especially when played by his Oklahoma Sooners. He had a passion for music and a love of animals.

Dr. Silman lived to serve. He was a true people person and a brilliant physician, but it was his character that made him a fantastic person. He carried a prescription pad around with him, and whenever he encountered someone new, be it a waitress, a store clerk, or any other person, he would take out his pad and write them his "prescription for living," complete with his signature, just like a real prescription. He loved and embraced people, and he modeled strength and was a rock in the face of adversity. He never wavered and was always optimistic. Dr. Silman was kind and gentle in the most difficult situations, always compassionate, always understanding. Dr. Silman was wonderful and special … leaving us all with millions of miles of memories.

Contributions in Dr. Silman's memory may be made to the Dr. & Mrs. James B. Silman M.D. Scholarship Fund, Norman Regional Health Foundation, c/o Silman Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1665, Norman, OK 73070.

Dr. Silman's family has entrusted his care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman (405.292.4787). Dr. Silman's family and friends will be present at Tribute Memorial Care, 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Services to Celebrate Dr. Silman's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at First Presbyterian Church, Norman, 555 S. University Blvd.

Please share condolences and memories of Dr. Silman at: www.tribute.care Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries