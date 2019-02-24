James Alex Wagoner

Jan. 5, 1935 - Feb. 21, 2019



MOORE

James Alex Wagoner was born in Skiatook, OK Jan. 5, 1935, to Ernest and Thelma. He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2019. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy. They have four sons, Dale w/Beverly, Ron w/Mary, Steve w/Mary, and Kelly w/Elizabeth. Jim had two brothers, Lon and Joe w/Rochelle, and was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Del Rio. He is GPa to 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In 1952, Jim graduated from Guthrie High School. In 1968, he graduated from OU with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Jim served for eight years in the Navy Reserve and worked at Tinker Air Force Base for 38 years, retiring in 1993. Jim & Nancy traveled extensively together and served their church faithfully. Jim's hobbies included fishing, photography, and boating. He was a loving, generous man who will be missed greatly. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Moore, OK, where Jim and Nancy were members since 1961. Burial will follow at the Summit View Cemetery, Guthrie, OK, at 2 p.m. The services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel in Moore, OK.