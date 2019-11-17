Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany First Church of the Nazarene
Bethany, OK
View Map
JAMES WRIGHT


1950 - 2019
James David Wright
April 14, 1950 - October 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
James David Wright passed on October 27, 2019 in OKC surrounded by his family. He
graduated from SWOSU in 1974. He taught math and coached basketball, baseball and softball at numerous schools in Oklahoma and Texas before his health failed. He is survived by his daughter, Jaime Wright, and grandsons, Zack and Seth of Bethany, OK; one sister, Judy Byford (Roy) of Stratford, OK; two brothers, John Wright (Brenda) of Enid, OK and Jack Wright Jr. (Jana) of Sallisaw, OK. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2:00 p.m. at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene in Bethany, OK. To read the full obituary, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019
