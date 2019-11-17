|
|
James David Wright OKLAHOMA CITY
April 14, 1950 - October 27, 2019
James David Wright passed on October 27, 2019 in OKC surrounded by his family. He
graduated from SWOSU in 1974. He taught math and coached basketball, baseball and softball at numerous schools in Oklahoma and Texas before his health failed. He is survived by his daughter, Jaime Wright, and grandsons, Zack and Seth of Bethany, OK; one sister, Judy Byford (Roy) of Stratford, OK; two brothers, John Wright (Brenda) of Enid, OK and Jack Wright Jr. (Jana) of Sallisaw, OK. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2:00 p.m. at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene in Bethany, OK. To read the full obituary, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019