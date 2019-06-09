Home

Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 677-8384
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
James Dewain Wyatt
March 17, 1930 - June 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
MSGT James D. Wyatt, of Del City OK, born in Hutchison, KS on March 17, 1930, and passed away on June 4, 2019, at the age of 89 in the arms of his loving wife, Freida Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelda Wyatt; his mother, Velma Johnson; his father, Walter Wyatt; and brothers, Herman, Andrew, and John; as well as his sister, Bertha. He enlisted in the Army in 1947 at the age of 17 and served his country 21 years. In 1968, he retired from the 11th Engineers and worked at Tinker Air Force Base until his retirement in 1992. He proudly served his country with several tours, including the Korean War, and highlighted by his time in Europe, Japan, and Vietnam. He is survived by a very large family and numerous friends who love him very much. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who love him and continue to love him. Arrangements are being organized through Sunny Lane Funeral Home, 4000 SE 29th St. in Del City. Public visitation will be held on June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. Final resting services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 15 at Sunny Lane Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019
