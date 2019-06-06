Jamie L. Madison

Feb. 29, 1964 - May 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jamie L. Madison, 55, passed away May 26, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born February 29, 1964, in Midwest City, OK. Following graduation at Harrah High School in 1982, he served our country in the United States Navy. Jamie worked in a variety of construction trades including carpentry, painting, flooring, and CDL truck driver. He enjoyed spending weekends at the lake, fishing, watching stock car and Nascar racing, football, and watching and coaching his children in wrestling. He also enjoyed coin collecting. Jamie is preceded in death by his daughter Melissa Madison and his parents James Madison, of Midwest City, and Carol Selman, of Harrah. He is survived by his wife, Mary Madison, of Oklahoma City, and his children Jason Madison, of Yukon, Ashley Beal, of Yukon, and Amber Madison, Amanda Madison and Jacob Madison, of Oklahoma City, brother, Colonel (Retired) Jeff Madison, of Shawnee, brother, Steven Madison, of Midwest City, six grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who all miss him dearly. Services to celebrate Jamie's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Ford Funeral Home's Candlewood Chapel located at 305 South Sooner Road. He will be laid to rest at Schwartz Family Cemetery. Those who wish to honor Jamie may do so by donating to the Jamie Lee Madison Memorial Fund account held at BancFirst. Published in The Oklahoman on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary