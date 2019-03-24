Jamie Lynn Scott

June 21, 1959 - March 16, 2019



EDMOND

Jamie Lynn (Pippin) Scott passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born June 21, 1959, in Midwest City, OK. As a young girl, Jamie enjoyed gymnastics and later, basketball and golf. Jamie attended Oklahoma State University but left before graduating to pursue work in the oil and gas industry, where she built a reputation as a respected land tech. Jamie married Mel Scott on Aug. 4, 1995. Gradually, she became more involved in Mel's real estate business interests, and in 2000, she and Mel co-founded a residential and commercial property company. Jamie was a fabulous home cook, and after years of perfecting recipes she got from Emeril Live or the Internet, she became a gourmet chef. She loved hosting dinner parties where guests were never left with an empty glass or an empty belly. She and Mel loved to travel and spent many vacations in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. Jamie was an active member of Crossings Community Church, where she and Mel taught blended family class for many years. Jamie will be remembered by anyone who met her as a person with a smile that would light up a room and as a caring and giving person. The absence of her laughter will be what those who loved her best will miss the most. Jamie was preceded in death by her younger brother, Fred Pippin. She is survived by her husband, Mel; her father, William Fred Pippin; her mother, Mary Lou Pippin; her stepson, Cooper Scott, his wife Elizabeth and their daughter, Kate; and stepdaughter, Carly McElvaine and her husband Mark. In lieu of donations, Jamie's family asks that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Hospital and . Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Crossings Community Church Chapel, 14600 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, OK.