MIDWEST CITY

Jamie Elaine Talley, 58, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, with her family by her side.

Jamie was born to parents James and Margie Morrison, September 1, 1960 in Oklahoma City. She graduated from Carl Albert High School in 1978 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Central State University in 1983.

She married Dr. Rockey Talley in 1980 and they lived throughout Oklahoma for 17 years before relocating to Cookeville, Tennessee, and then eventually returning to Midwest City, Oklahoma. Jamie is preceded in death by her sister Sheryl Auringer. She is survived by her husband: Rockey and three children: Clifton Talley and his wife Julie of Sanford, North Carolina, Evan Talley and his wife Paige of Oklahoma City, and Quinton Talley and his wife Sally of Ponca City, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Tucker, Thomas, Eloise, Jasper, and Hattie; her parents: Margie and James Morrison; and her sister: Marcie Mitchell.

Jamie was Miss Titan 1978, a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M North Star, National Cheerleading Association instructor, a business owner, loving mother, adoring grandmother, and devoted wife. She spent countless hours in the bleachers at her sons' sporting events. She traveled the world with her husband and with her sisters Marcie and Sheryl. She served in many Christian organizations and was deeply involved in children's ministries throughout her life.

Jamie loved people in a way that exemplified Christ's love for us and sought out opportunities to help those in need.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, and Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5:30-7:30pm at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home in Midwest City. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Soldier Creek Baptist Church in Midwest City. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Barnes and Friederich Funeral Home.