Jamison M.A. Thomas

April 2, 2000 - May 31, 2019



EDMOND

Jamison Michael Alexander Thomas was born on April 2, 2000, in Edmond, OK. He attended Boulevard Academy and had recently graduated this past May. He liked to play jokes, and was the life of the party. Jamison was a man of God, his family recalling that he often talked about the Bible. Jamison had a great spirit and was thought to be wise beyond his years. He had a big heart and cared for everyone. Jamison was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Shannon Elder and her husband Stephen; father, Michael Thomas; sisters, Jordan Thomas and Averi Elder; stepbrothers, Kaden and Kyler Dunn; stepbrother, August Elder; grandmothers, Freda Hart and Paula McAffee; grandparents, Rex and Rosa Johnson; and his dog, Sparky the Yorkie; as well as many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Baggerley Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4 with family accepting friends 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 10 a.m. at Baggerley Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Gracelawn Cemetery. Services entrusted to Baggerley Funeral Home. Published in The Oklahoman on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary