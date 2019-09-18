Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
JAN REAVES


1948 - 2019
JAN REAVES Obituary

Jan Trice Reaves
Nov. 6, 1948 - Sept. 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan Elaine Trice Reaves was born on November 6, 1948 and passed from this life on September 14, 2019, in McKinney, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Terry Reeves, parents James Edward & Elaine Trice, brother Richard (Dick) Trice, several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her son Lance Henderson, sister-in-law Pauline Trice, a nephew, several nieces, cousins and dear friend, Karen Vorel.
Jan was born in Wilburton, Oklahoma, raised and attended public schools in Duncan, Oklahoma. The family moved to Oklahoma City when she was a young teen. She attended junior college, then studied and acquired a real estate license. Her working career included working at OG&E and retiring from the State of Oklahoma City in Human Resources.
Terry and Jan were married in September, 2018, after being in a relationship for 14 years. They were only married nine months before Terry began and lost his battle with leukemia. Terry was the love of Jan's life and she was devastated by his death. Football and traveling were at the top of their shared interests.
Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors with Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 8:00am - 8:00pm, Friday at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019
