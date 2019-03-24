Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huber-Benson Funeral Home Inc
100 S Barker Ave
El Reno, OK 73036
(405) 262-1202
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lexington Cemetery
Lexington, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Arnold


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Arnold Obituary

Jane Arnold
Sept. 27, 1953 - March 17, 2019

OKARCHE
Mrs. Jane Schroeder Arnold, age 65, of Lebanon, TN, and a native of Okarche, OK, passed away March 17, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare, Lebanon. Born Sept. 27, 1953, in Canadian County, OK, she was the daughter of the late Herbert & Bernadine Brueggen Schroeder. She was a 1971 graduate of Okarche High School and Redlands Community College in El Reno. She worked as an LPN at Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City before moving to Tennessee. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Okarche.
Jane married the love of her life, Max L. Arnold, on May 3, 1997, in Norman. They were married 21 years.
She is survived by her husband, Max; a stepdaughter, Ashley (Larry) Hosek; her two step-grandchildren, Jayce and Samantha Hosek; two sisters, Mary (Ken) Shiner and Joan (Bernie) Wortman; brother, Dann (Janet) Schroeder; a sister-in-law, Judy Schroeder; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Mark Schroeder.
Funeral services were held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at St. John's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joel Heckmann officiating. Interment will be in 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home, El Reno.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now