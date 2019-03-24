Jane Arnold

Sept. 27, 1953 - March 17, 2019



OKARCHE

Mrs. Jane Schroeder Arnold, age 65, of Lebanon, TN, and a native of Okarche, OK, passed away March 17, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare, Lebanon. Born Sept. 27, 1953, in Canadian County, OK, she was the daughter of the late Herbert & Bernadine Brueggen Schroeder. She was a 1971 graduate of Okarche High School and Redlands Community College in El Reno. She worked as an LPN at Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City before moving to Tennessee. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Okarche.

Jane married the love of her life, Max L. Arnold, on May 3, 1997, in Norman. They were married 21 years.

She is survived by her husband, Max; a stepdaughter, Ashley (Larry) Hosek; her two step-grandchildren, Jayce and Samantha Hosek; two sisters, Mary (Ken) Shiner and Joan (Bernie) Wortman; brother, Dann (Janet) Schroeder; a sister-in-law, Judy Schroeder; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Mark Schroeder.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at St. John's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joel Heckmann officiating. Interment will be in 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home, El Reno. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary