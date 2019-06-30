Jane B. Newell

Jane B. Newell left this world to enter Heaven on June 23, 2019. Jane was born June 4, 1917, to Henry and Myrtle Burkhalter of Sayre, OK. She attended Stillwater College at the young age of 17 and later took a job with the U.S. Government War Department, Ft. Sill, OK. While there she met and married Staff Sergeant Westfield N. Newell of the U.S Army. They married on December 10, 1944. Jane retired from Putnam City High School as registrar in 1988. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Wes of 61 years; sons, Rodney Newell and Dan Newell; and grand-daughter Jennifer Newell Quinn. Jane is survived by her daughter, Janice Shepherd and husband, Major Steve Shepherd, of Greeneville, TN; daughter, Deborah DeWitt and husband Clint of Norman, OK; daughter-in-law, Jenny Newell of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter, Dana Yeager Moon and husband, Kevin of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter, Chelsea Goss of Norman, OK; grandson, Preston Woods of Dallas, TX; great grandchildren, Marcus and Paris Quinn of Dallas, GA; great granddaughters, Madison, McKenna, and Tara Yeager of Oklahoma City, OK. Jane's funeral services will be Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019