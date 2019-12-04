Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANE CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE CRAIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE CRAIG Obituary

Jane Jeraline (Knapp)
Craig
Nov. 15, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2019

BETHANY
Jane J. Craig was born in Leesville, Louisiana to Rev. W.W. and Minnie (Perry) Knapp on 11/15/27 and entered into eter-nity on 12/2/2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ralph V. Craig, and son, Steven Craig. She is survived by four children Jane Berry (Danny), Van Craig, Gail Lynn, and Ross Craig (D'Andre), 18 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Jane was a cosmetologist and owned her own salon for many years. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel in the Round at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -