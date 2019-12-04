|
Jane Jeraline (Knapp) BETHANY
Craig
Nov. 15, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2019
Jane J. Craig was born in Leesville, Louisiana to Rev. W.W. and Minnie (Perry) Knapp on 11/15/27 and entered into eter-nity on 12/2/2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ralph V. Craig, and son, Steven Craig. She is survived by four children Jane Berry (Danny), Van Craig, Gail Lynn, and Ross Craig (D'Andre), 18 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Jane was a cosmetologist and owned her own salon for many years. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel in the Round at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 4, 2019