Jane S. Frame, 74, of Edmond, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City. Jane was born in San Diego, CA May 17, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Amadeo (Bill) SanAntonio and Vena (Ricci) SanAntonio. Jane was a graduate of North Providence High School, the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, and the University of Central Oklahoma, BA & MA English Literature. Jane was a Registered Nurse and worked at Rhode Island Hospital, the Oklahoma City County Health Dept. and as a school nurse in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Enid Public Schools. Additionally, she worked for McGraw-Hill as a proofreader and copy editor. She also was an adjunct professor of English at OCCC. Jane loved her family and put their needs ahead of hers. Jane was a true friend to many and was loved in return by them. Jane is survived by her husband, George Frame; daughter, Sara Cowden; and son, David Frame and wife Amy. She was a devoted grandma to Jack and William Frame and Mallory Woods and husband Trey. She is also survived by her sister, Chris (Steven) Bjork; and brother, William SanAntonio. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Christopher Cowden. Jane was a lifelong Catholic. Her funeral will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Oklahoma City. Memorial donations may be made to The Center of Family Love in Okarche, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary