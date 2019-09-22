|
|
Dr. Janelle A. Sloane NACOGDOCHES, TX
May 4, 1929 - Sept. 9, 2019
Dr. Janelle A. Sloane passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Nacogdoches. She was born on May 4, 1929, in Marshall, TX, the daughter of George and Fannye Alexander.
She is survived by her daughters, Beren Sloane Cranford and husband Roger, of Garrison, TX; Javonne Sloane Gilmore and husband Hugh, of Austin; Martha Sloane McCarthy, of North Huntingdon, PA; and Marsha Sloane Frye and husband Bill, of North Huntingdon, PA. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Lee and husband Dick, of Tyler, TX; and Shirley Sivert and husband Delbert,of La Plata, MO.
She was preceded in death by parents, George and Fannye Alexander; husband, Edward M. Sloane; five brothers and four sisters; and grandson, Geoffrey Mueller.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019