Janet Claire Nunn

Sept. 22, 1934 - June 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Janet Claire Nunn, 84, left this earth on June 20, 2019. She was born in Wewoka, OK Sept. 22, 1934. She graduated Classen High School, Oklahoma City, and then she attended Oklahoma City University. She also received her masters degree at Central State University.



Janet was an excellent elementary school teacher, teaching fourth grade for over 40 years in both Lamont and Oklahoma City, OK. Her favorite teaching position was the last 26 years she spent at Arthur Elementary, 24 years in the same classroom.



Janet enjoyed reading fiction, mainly mysteries. She also enjoyed bird-watching and had several books on the subject.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Skeen and Lois Wilson; her aunt, Leone Weekly; her brother, Steve Wilson; and her husband, David Nunn, to whom she was married for over 50 years. She is survived by her children, Eric Nunn, Roger Nunn & his wife Lynn, of Oklahoma City; and Martha Bowers & her wife Leigh Bowers, of Newport News, VA. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Wilson & his wife Sydney; her sisters-in-law, Gwen Wilson and Sallie Groves; along with many other family members and friends.



Janet is now at peace with her beloved husband, David.



Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Smith & Kernke North May Chapel with Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary