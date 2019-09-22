Home

Oct. 17, 1940 - September 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Janet Rickey (Barcroft), 78, died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She is survived by her sisters, Wendy Keating of Billings, MT, and Susan McCormick of Denver, CO, her three children: Wendy Hartsoe (Houston, TX), Robert Rickey Jr. (OKC, OK), and Kelly Patterson (Piedmont, OK) and their families. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Donne and Wendell Barcroft, and her brother, Steve Barcroft. Janet's ashes will be returned, at a later date, to the mountains she loved so much.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
