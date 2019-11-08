Home

Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Janet E. Zarate
Nov. 26, 1935 - Nov. 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Janet Zarate, 83, of OKC, passed away on Tuesday. Janet was born in Banbury, England to Alfred & Irene (Salt) Crofts. Janet married the love of her life Dave Zarate & they enjoyed traveling. She worked at American Fidelity in OKC for many years. Janet loved to read & enjoyed knitting. She will be deeply missed. Janet was preceded in death by her parents & brother, David Salt. She is survived by her daughter, Christine H. Zarate-Jones; grandson, Bobby Jones & his wife, Liana; and extended loving family & friends. A memorial service will be held 10AM Saturday November 9, 2019 at Vondel Smith South Lakes. Visit:

vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 8, 2019
