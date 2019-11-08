|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Janet E. Zarate
Nov. 26, 1935 - Nov. 5, 2019
Janet Zarate, 83, of OKC, passed away on Tuesday. Janet was born in Banbury, England to Alfred & Irene (Salt) Crofts. Janet married the love of her life Dave Zarate & they enjoyed traveling. She worked at American Fidelity in OKC for many years. Janet loved to read & enjoyed knitting. She will be deeply missed. Janet was preceded in death by her parents & brother, David Salt. She is survived by her daughter, Christine H. Zarate-Jones; grandson, Bobby Jones & his wife, Liana; and extended loving family & friends. A memorial service will be held 10AM Saturday November 9, 2019 at Vondel Smith South Lakes. Visit:
vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 8, 2019