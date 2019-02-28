Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope Christian Church
12323 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
1937 - 2019
Janice L. (Fruit)
Comeaux
June 25, 1937 - February 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Janice Comeaux passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 24th, 2019. Jan was born in Oklahoma City on June 25, 1937 to Clarence L. (Daddy-O) and Neva Rae (Phoebe) Fruit. Jan was a proud Redskin and graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1955. Jan was a true Southsider and lived all, but just a few of her 81 years, in South OKC. Jan greatly loved her family and grew up close with her many cousins, aunts and uncles that lived nearby. The Salyer Family Reunions were great fun for her and she coordinated a number of get togethers over the years. She (accompanied by husband Bill) were loyal and avid Sooner fans and attended every game and event possible - regardless of sport. Traveling with the Touchdown Club was one of her greatest joys in life. Jan retired from Mobil Oil Corporation in 1992 and enjoyed attending the retiree luncheons to see her former friends and colleagues. Jan (or Jinx to her grandchildren) is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home; daughter Ginger Comeaux (Denton, TX); son Chip Rodgers and his wife Lisa (Keller, TX); sister Sandy Killian (Grove, OK); her niece and nephew, and her dearly loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many friends from church and the OU Sooner Club. Jan was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed by those she touched throughout her life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 10:00 AM at the New Hope Christian Church (12323 S. Pennsylvania Ave., OKC) and we invite her many friends, colleagues, and family to come celebrate Jan's life.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 28, 2019
