Holmes Funeral Directors
601 Claude Holmes Sr Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 419-2700
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holmes Funeral Directors
601 Claude Holmes Sr Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
Janice J. Holt


1952 - 2019
Janice J. Holt Obituary

Janice J. Holt
May 16, 1952 - May 25, 2019

HAINES CITY, FL
Janice was born in Turpin, OK. She worked as a legal secretary for 32 years, retired and moved to Haines City, Florida where she started a job working for the Polk County Sheriffs Dept. with Animal Control. She was a great asset to both companies and was a very hardworking, dedicated, and well loved woman in work and home life. She is survived by her mother Emmalene Lennon, her husband Bruce Holt, 2 brothers, 1 sister, children Leticia and husband Augusto Molano, Travis and wife Crystal Holt, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. We are holding a viewing and service at 601 Clyde Holmes Senior Ave., Haines City, FL 33844 Holmes Funeral Direc-tors on Monday June 3, 2019 from 2 to 5pm. If you cannot come to say goodbye please feel free to send flowers to the funeral home or to donate to Moffit Cancer Treatment Center where Janice was very well taken care of the last 18 months fighting brain cancer. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of her journey.
Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019
