Janice Lynn Timmie

July 17, 1943 - June 26, 2019



YUKON

Janice Lynn Timmie, 75, of Yukon, passed away at Integris Hospice House on June 26. She was born to Pierre Rutledge & Ida Spencer Rutledge. She had a career as an insurance underwriter for Windsor Group and was involved in many activities while her children were in school. She spent her retirement serving others for a variety of organizations. She was President of the Library Ladies for the Mabel C. Fry Library in Yukon, fostered dogs with Pets & People and was an active member of Late Bloomers – the Viola Club and the Oklahoma City Council of Garden Clubs. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 55 years, Ralph Timmie. She is survived by her sister, Sharon, and brother-in-law, John Robinson, of Tulsa; her son, Bill, of Moore; daughter, Joanna, and son-in-law, Bryan, of Austin; and three grandchildren, Parker Timmie and Zack and Reagan Soltis. At her request, there will be no viewing or services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the organizations mentioned above in her name. Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019