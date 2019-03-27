Janie Baumeister

January 12, 1946 - March 22, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Janie Elaine Baumeister, 73, of Oklahoma City, passed away March 22, 2019 at home with family. She was born January 12, 1946 in Oklahoma City. She was pre-ceded in death by her parents, Herbert Slusher and Millie Hartman, as well as her step-mother, Arita Best. She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Terry Baumeister of 54 years; son, Ty Baumeister and wife Kristi and their children, Maci and Noah; daughter, Tara Shreffler and husband Eric and their children, Zeke and Grace; step-brother, Larry Hart and half-brother, Forrest Smith.

Janie was born in Oklahoma City, but grew up in several different cities in Oklahoma, California and Oregon. She attended high school at Putnam City Original where she was involved in activities including cheerleading, senior class officer, queen of Spanish class, football queen attendant, co-editor of the school newspaper and honor society. She was also in the top 20% of 1964 high school graduates.

After high school, Janie attended OU and obtained a degree in education. She taught for 4 years before starting her family. She devoted the next 17 years to lovingly raising her children. She then went back to s chool to earn a Master's degree in Education, beginning a new career teaching at several hospitals in the city. Janie then spent her last 10 years of teaching at Juvenile Detention Center in OKC before retiring in 2017.

Janie was involved with Bible Study Fellowship, loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed antique shopping, reading and remodeling and decorating her cabin in the mountains.

There are no adequate words to describe the support and love the family has received from extended family, friends and neighbors during this trying time. A special thanks to the Carter Hospice staff and nurses who loved on our entire family! Janie's life will be celebrated 11:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. In honor of Janie, please make a donation to the through her Mosaic page. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary