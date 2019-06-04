Janis L. Hatchett

June 6, 1940 - June 1, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Janis Lynette Hatchett was born on June 6, 1940, in Springfield, MO and went to meet her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on June 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hasting and Ruth Lilley; her brother, Bill Lilley, and sister-in-law, Reba Lilley; and her wonderful husband of 58 years, Derle Hatchett. She is survived by her three children, LaDonna Blanco, Dennis Alan Hatchett, and David Hatchett; her two daughters-in-law, Jeannie Hatchett and Kathy Lee Hatchett; son-in-law, Carlos Blanco; four grandchildren, Katie Hatchett, Amy Claire Hatchett, Christopher Blanco, and Jordan Blanco; and her sister-in-law and roommate, Joyce Mann. She grew up primarily in Oklahoma City, where she graduated from Putnam City High School. After graduating high school, she was a housewife and stay-at-home mother for several years. Later, she was active in the organization Oklahoma Association of Children with Learning Disabilities for several years. Later, she worked for the State of Oklahoma with the Department of Human Services.

Janis was a longtime member of Portland Avenue Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where Janis and her husband established and led the Special Needs Ministry program for Special Needs Adults for over 25 years. She helped Derle in the church's bus ministry, played piano on various occasions, and helped with Whiz Kids.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Portland Avenue Baptist Church in Oklahoma City and followed by a Graveside Service at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Portland Avenue Baptist Church for the Special Ministries program. Published in The Oklahoman on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary