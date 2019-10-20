|
Janis Marilyn Kelly NORMAN
June 19, 1936 - Oct. 9, 2019
Janis Marilyn Kelly was born on June 19, 1936, and departed this life Oct. 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Hallie Jean Hervey; her brother, John D. Hervey; daughter-in-law, Lori Kelly; and grandson, Hunter Miles Kelly. She is survived by her husband, Nolan R. Kelly; sons, Timothy (Sally) Kelly, Michael (Ann) Kelly, and Daniel Kelly; and daughter, Mollie Kelly. Her grandchildren are Tyler Kelly, Hannah Kelly, Kayla Ward Kelly, Danielle Evans, Ashley Maynard, Jordon Cline, Rian Cline, and Haleigh Cline; and great-grandchild, Maddox Evans.
Janis (Hervey) Kelly was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Norman with her parents, where she attended grade school and high school, graduating with the Class of 1954. She attended the University of Oklahoma for three years, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. The following summer she earned one of three scholarships awarded by the Tobe-Coburn School of Fashion Design in New York City. Upon completion of school in New York, she and Nolan were married in Fort Worth, TX. For the next eighteen years, they raised four children and moved wherever in the world the military sent them. While on the military bases, Janis was very active in the Officers' Wives Club, and became an AAU Swimming Judge as well as a Cub Scout and Brownie leader.
After retiring from the military, they returned to Norman, OK, where Janis loved to decorate for each holiday and host parties and weddings in their colonial home. During the holiday season, she would personally address thousands of Christmas cards and deliver them to Military Veterans' Homes in Oklahoma. In Hawaii, she participated in the Adopt-a-Marine program to sponsor a new Marine on the island. She was an avid reader of books and loved working in her greenhouse raising orchids. In the summers, she would host Camp Kelly every year for her grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Camp could include a field trip to the Great Salt Plains, visiting museums around Oklahoma or a summer in Hawaii learning to sail and surf. She enjoyed sharing her home in Hawaii with "The Grands," as she fondly called them, and loved showing them off to her community of friends. She enjoyed her family time and made memories with each of them that will last a lifetime.
Nolan & Janis shared a love of travel and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Havenbrook Funeral Home on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019