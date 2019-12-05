|
|
Jason Edward Frazier LAWTON
Jan. 30, 1976 - Dec. 2, 2019
Jason was born in Oklahoma City to Terry Frazier and Lesli. He attended Putnam City High School, and he later became an automotive mechanic. Jason's love of all things motorized began as early as four years of age when he was found taking his mother's Volkswagen Beetle engine apart. He passed away at his home in Lawton following years of struggle with addiction. Jason will be remembered with love as a son, brother and loving father and also fondly as a mischief maker. He is survived by his parents, Lesli Griggs and husband Michael and Terry Frazier and wife Karen; his beloved son, Jameson Frazier; siblings, Melissa Hendricks (Robert), Jennifer Griggs, Thomas Griggs (Michelle), Robyn Frazier (April), and Matthew Frazier; maternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Vegedes; step-grandmothers, Beverly Essary and Nancy Frazier; the mother of his child, Erica Haynes; ex-wife, Christie Mitchell-Frazier; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Jason was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Alberta Alandzes, Margie Wheaton, James Frazier; stepmother, Sharletta Aweho; and stepbrother, Tony Diebler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, interment to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Jason's family is heartened that he is at peace and wish for others facing addition to seek help. They will cherish recent memories of times spent with him where he was healthy and happy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Jail and Addiction ministries through Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019