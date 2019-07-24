Jay Henning Blom

November 13, 1965 - June 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jay Henning Blom, 53, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Enid, passed away June 28, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa. A private burial was held July 6, 2019 in Mustang, Oklahoma. Cremation services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, Enid, Oklahoma. A remembrance to celebrate Jay's life will be held Thurs-day, July 25, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Traveler's Inn & Suites, 820 S. MacArthur, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jay was born November 13, 1965 in Enid, Oklahoma to Donald and Judith (Moden-bach) Blom. He graduated from Oklahoma Bible Academy in 1984. In the early 90's Jay moved to the greater Oklahoma City area where he lived until his death. He enjoyed spending time on the computer, watching sports, and was the IT guy at his place of employment.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Judith Blom; step-mother, Fay Blom; grandparents, Harry and Julia Modenbach.

He is survived by his brother, William (Bill) Blom and wife Cristian (Cristy); step-sister, Terri Grothe; three nephews, James Blom and wife Tasha, Joshua Blom, Jordan Blom and wife Kailee; two great-nieces, Kelcy and Madison; two great-nephews, Noah and Elias.

Memorials can be made in Jay's name to Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.