Jay Stephen Stanford
May 19, 1954 - April 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Jay Stephen Stanford was born in Billings, Montana on May 19, 1954 to Jack and Jacqueline Stanford. Jay was a graduate of Heritage Hall High School and The University of Oklahoma. After Graduation from OU, Jay joined the office of his geologist father as a Petroleum Landman. Father and son enjoyed many years of sharing an office and working together. Jay enjoyed a life-long career as an Independent Petroleum Landman. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by long-time friend, Brenda Craiger, their beloved pups, Stryker and Kian, and many friends. His gracious, generous and kind spirit will be missed dearly by all who were fortunate to be part of his life.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019
