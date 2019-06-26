Jayne Drummond

March 21, 1925 - June 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Ms. Jayne Drummond passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Oklahoma City to Ben Byron and Edna Virginia Drummond. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jo Drummond; niece, Jan Lee Drummond; nephew, James Marcus Drummond; and great-niece, Anna Maria Drummond. Her brother, Jack Lee Drummond, preceded her in death.

Jayne had a long career with the Oklahoma Employ-ment Security Commission. She was also a devoted member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. Jayne loved to travel and, by most, would be considered a World traveler. This is evidenced by the volumes of photographs she so meticulously documented. In her free time, she volunteered as a docent at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. However, her faith, friends, and family were foremost in her life.

Jayne loved people, making many friends in Oklahoma City, but especially at Epworth Villa, were she lived for many years. While walking with her through the halls of Epworth, she seemed to know every-one and everyone seemed to know Jayne (or Jaynie, as most people called her). Her simple smile and contagious laughter were evidence as to how and why she was known and loved by so many.

The Drummond family would like to extend a warm thank you to those at Epworth Villa who worked closely with Jayne. We know she was loved and well cared for both by Staff and Administration.

Memorial services will be held at Epworth Villa Brill Chapel on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .