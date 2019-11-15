|
J.D. "Elk" Story HARRAH
Dec. 29, 1946 - Nov. 12, 2019
Jimmie D. (Elk) Story, 72, of Oklahoma City, left this life on November 12, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born December 29, 1946 to Tony Story and Marie Nowosad Story in Chicago, IL. He was employed as a machinist at Tinker Air Force Base for 42 years. Elk loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a big fan of drag racing. He had lived in Harrah since 1977 and loved to entertain friends and family at his pool. He is preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife Karen Story. Survivors include a son Jimmie and wife Nicole of Choctaw and two grand-children Austin Story and wife Madyson of Midwest City and Madison and fiancée Michael Cagle and a sister Alice Story of Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Asa Smith Memorial Chapel followed by Interment at St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah. Condolences and tributes may be placed on the funeral home website:
www.asasmith.net
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 15, 2019