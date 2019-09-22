Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN AUSTIN


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN AUSTIN Obituary

Jean Fife Austin
Sept. 19, 1932 - Sept. 18, 2019

EDMOND
On a beautiful Colorado fall afternoon, on the eve of her 87th birthday, Jean took her last breaths, surrounded by family, joining her parents, sister, and many dogs in heaven. Jean's infectious wit, humor, and companionship touched many, and in her words, she never met a stranger. She was a woman of many passions, from her dachshunds that never left her side, to the Wizard of Oz, to Southwestern food and culture, and most of all, for her family. Beginning with her childhood in Seminole, Jean made a lifetime of rich memories through travel, meals, and laughs with her late twin sister, Dottie; three children, David, Brad, and Amy; six grandchildren, Nicole, Colin, Callie, Cameron, Daly, and Tyler; one great-grandchild, Owen; numerous granddogs and great-granddogs; and many more friends and family members throughout the nation. Her sour cream cookies were legendary, as was her driving, and she never arrived anywhere without a story. Jean is now peacefully resting in the Lord's hands.
Memorial arrangements are pending, but are tentatively planned for November; email Jean's daughter, Amy, at [email protected] to be notified of the date and location. Gather up your stories and anecdotes for a grand celebration of her life to be shared with all those she touched throughout her life.
Please consider a donation to an animal shelter of your choice in memory of Jean.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.