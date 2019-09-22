|
Jean Fife Austin EDMOND
Sept. 19, 1932 - Sept. 18, 2019
On a beautiful Colorado fall afternoon, on the eve of her 87th birthday, Jean took her last breaths, surrounded by family, joining her parents, sister, and many dogs in heaven. Jean's infectious wit, humor, and companionship touched many, and in her words, she never met a stranger. She was a woman of many passions, from her dachshunds that never left her side, to the Wizard of Oz, to Southwestern food and culture, and most of all, for her family. Beginning with her childhood in Seminole, Jean made a lifetime of rich memories through travel, meals, and laughs with her late twin sister, Dottie; three children, David, Brad, and Amy; six grandchildren, Nicole, Colin, Callie, Cameron, Daly, and Tyler; one great-grandchild, Owen; numerous granddogs and great-granddogs; and many more friends and family members throughout the nation. Her sour cream cookies were legendary, as was her driving, and she never arrived anywhere without a story. Jean is now peacefully resting in the Lord's hands.
Memorial arrangements are pending, but are tentatively planned for November; email Jean's daughter, Amy, at [email protected] to be notified of the date and location. Gather up your stories and anecdotes for a grand celebration of her life to be shared with all those she touched throughout her life.
Please consider a donation to an animal shelter of your choice in memory of Jean.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019