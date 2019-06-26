Jean Donley

Oct. 8, 1928 - June 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jean Donley, age 90, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 18, 2019. She was born in Wewoka, OK and lived her entire life in the Sooner State. A devoted Christian wife, she enjoyed over 60 years of marriage to Blaine Donley who preceded her in death a decade ago. She is survived by four children: Kent Donley, of Pennsylvania; Denis Craig Donley, of Nevada; Joycelyn Franklin, of Minnesota; and Denise McFarland, of OKC; 10 grandchildren and more than a dozen great-grandchildren in addition to many honorary family members. Northwest Church of Christ was her spiritual home for over forty years, and she and Blaine worked their ministry quietly in the background in ways that were often unknown to anyone other than those whom they sought to help. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Northwest Church of Christ "Pants and Pancakes" mission in her name.

A Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service. Family members will be in attendance from 5 to 7 p.m.

Services to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Northwest Church of Christ with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary