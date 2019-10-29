|
|
Jean Dutton OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 16, 1938 - Oct. 26, 2019
Jean Dutton passed from this life into the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
on Saturday, October 26. Everybody that met her or knew her was well aware of her love and devotion to Jesus Christ. She read her Bible and said her prayers every morning before breakfast. She spent more time praying for others than she did praying for her own wants and needs. She worked as a nursing home aid for over 40 years at Hillcrest Hospital retiring at the age of 70. She had a passion for helping others in need. It would be impossible knowing how many souls she led to the Lord while praying over people for healing. She was a faithful and devoted member of Triumph Family Worship for more than 60 years where she had many friends and a lot of family. She loved going on trips and outings with all the ladies at church. She was preceded in death by her younger sister Margaret, her mother Alma Todd, father Marvin Henry Todd, and by the love of her life, her husband of 40 years, Audrey Dutton. She is survived by her son Ray Dutton and wife Karen of Broken Arrow; son Lonnie Dutton of Lexington, and her son Donnie Dutton and wife Christie of Oklahoma City. She was blessed with 3 wonderful grandchildren, Melisa Reznick and husband Dave, Chasity Dutton, Brandon Mess and wife Amber. She felt very fortunate to have 6 perfect great grandchildren, Ceria, Ryan, Kelson, Brooklyn, Kennedy and Will. A very special thanks goes out to Jean's personal Angel and full time caregiver Maria Sanchez. Maria, her 2 sisters and her loving daughters took very good care of Jean when she needed it most. Maria is truly an angel sent by the Lord. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4 to 8pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10am at the Triumph Family Worship.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 29, 2019