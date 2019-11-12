|
|
SPENCER
Jean Johnson
July 25, 1931 - November 9, 2019
Jean Johnson, 88, of Spencer, OK, went to the be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2019, departing her earthly tent from the house in which she lived for 69 years, only a few hundred feet from her parents' home, the place where she burst into this world on July 25, 1931. She was, "One of the Aubert girls", & life on the farm required the seven girls & their two brothers to do their part; in the field, in the garden, in the milk barn, & many other chores, too many to list here. Jean commented many times that the hardest worker was, "Momma", usually ending this statement with, "…and she never complained". Jean began her family in 1949, marrying Donald K. Jack. From this union her three children sprang, Larry, Terry, & Sherry. During their duty tour with the U.S. Navy, in Corpus Christi, TX, Jean developed her love affair with the ocean, even though, for most of her years, the affair remained a long distance affection. But, it was her children who occupied the largest space within her heart. Following the role model of her Momma, Jean sacrificed much & invested nearly everything. She was the consummate, "mama bear", declaring wherever & whenever necessary, "Don't mess with my kids". This same sentiment would come to be applied to her 6 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren.
After a stormy season, Jean met an, "Illinois boy", & in 1981, married Oliver E. Johnson. With Ollie she enjoyed 35 years of marriage, traveling, motorcycling, & simply, living.
Jean was a strong, courageous woman. To pay her the greatest compliment that she would agree she could ever receive, "She was just like her Momma". Jean is preceded in death by her parents, V.C. & Ruth K. Aubert; sisters, Louise N. Wilcox, Leota I. Peters, O. Faye Peitchinsky, L.R. (Jiggs) Evanson; & brother, V.C. Aubert Jr. She is survived by, sisters, E. Laverne Ruzycki, N. Mae Allen, & brother, O. Ray Aubert; her children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren, & numerous nieces & nephews. A funeral service will be held to celebrate Jean's life at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Kolb Cemetery. Special thanks is extended to Good Shepherd Hospice. To Mom's favorite daughter, our sister, Sherry, & husband, Jim Robinson; because of your enduring, boundless, love & affection for our mother, Mom enjoyed her last years in her home of 69 years &, all her children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren were able to appreciate visits with Meme throughout this time, at that place which we called, "Meme's house". God bless you both for this truly beautiful gift, only made possible by your sacrifices on behalf of our mother. "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure & faultless is this: to look after orphans & widows in their distress,,," (James 1:27)
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 12, 2019