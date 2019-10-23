|
|
Jean "Turner" BELLA VISTA, AR
Ozenberger
Dec. 9, 1927 - Oct. 20, 2019
Jean Ozenberger, 91, passed peacefully in Bella Vista, AR October 20, 2019. She was born December 9, 1927 in Hammon, Oklahoma to Newt Turner and Eliza Caroline Stanford Turner. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Wellinski and Sherri Kwis both of Oklahoma City, OK, and Sandra Matthews-Myers of Bella Vista, AR as well as three grand-children and three great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her honor.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019