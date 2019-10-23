Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN OZENBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN OZENBERGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN OZENBERGER Obituary

Jean "Turner"
Ozenberger
Dec. 9, 1927 - Oct. 20, 2019

BELLA VISTA, AR
Jean Ozenberger, 91, passed peacefully in Bella Vista, AR October 20, 2019. She was born December 9, 1927 in Hammon, Oklahoma to Newt Turner and Eliza Caroline Stanford Turner. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Wellinski and Sherri Kwis both of Oklahoma City, OK, and Sandra Matthews-Myers of Bella Vista, AR as well as three grand-children and three great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her honor.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.