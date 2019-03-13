Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
(405) 755-1111
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
JEAN ROBERTS


Jean E. Roberts
Dec. 9, 1928 - Mar. 11, 2019

DALLAS
Jean Ellen Winder Roberts was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 9, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents Florence & Samuel Winder, brother Bill Winder, daughter Linda Jean Roberts Smith, former husband Bob Roberts, and her four-legged companion Simone. She graduated from Central High School in 1947. She was employed by Oklahoma City Retailers from 1947 to 1954, and Oklahoma City Health Science Center from 1973 to 1984. After moving to Texas in 1984 she was employed by U.T. Southwestern Medical School. While in Oklahoma City she attended All Souls Episcopal Church. She is survived by daughter Robin Roberts Fair, son Bobby Roberts, granddaughters Anna DuPree Browning and Heather DuPree Goodrich, three precious great-grand-children, Beau Browning, Reese Browning and Caroline Goodrich. There will be a graveside service at 1:00p, Friday, March 15th, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 13313 N. Kelley Avenue, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
