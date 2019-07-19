Jeanette Russell

Brooks

October 20, 1929 - July 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jeanette Russell Brooks of Oklahoma City passed away July 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jeanette was born October 20, 1929 in Pickton, Texas to Daisy and Paul Russell. Jeanette grew up in Dallas and after completing her schooling went to work for the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa). While working at Alcoa, she met Allan A. Brooks, Jr., her husband of 44 years. They were married in 1955 and moved to Oklahoma City. Both Jeanette and Allan were active members of St. David's Episcopal Church. Jeanette attended St. David's for 56 years. She served in many ways, including Sunday School teacher, Altar Guild, Mother's Day Out, Hospitality, Episcopal Church Women, and volunteered in the church office. Jeanette enjoyed volunteering for Mobile Meals and and at the Guild of St. George. The Guild provides food, help with utility bills, and more. Jeanette's greatest accom-plishment and joy was her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. Jeanette was a phenomenal cook. She rarely followed a recipe, but never disappointed. A couple of her favorite sayings were "Never trust a skinny cook." and "Everything is better with green chiles." She is survived by her daughter, Jennie Brooks; son, Allan A. Brooks, III and wife, Sandy; three granddaughters, Ashley, Amy and Anna Brooks; sister, Paula Winfrey; nieces, Becky Holleran and Susan Bailey; brother-in-law, Rieman McNamara; and niece and nephew, Brooks and Dan McNamara. Jennie would like to give special thanks to Derek McCammon for his prayers, love and support to her and her sweet mama these last several years. Jeanette lit up when Derek entered the room. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Heaven House and Valir Hospice. Jeanette will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jeanette Brooks Memorial Fund at St. David's Episcopal Church or the Guild of St. George c/o St. David's. Services will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 3333 N. Meridian, at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, followed by a reception at the church and private interment at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019