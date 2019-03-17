|
|
Jeannine Houchin OKLAHOMA CITY
March 28, 1929 - March 8, 2019
Formerly of El Reno, Jeannine is survived by children Carolyn Crain, OKC, Jim and Jeannie Houchin, Yukon, Randy and Jeanette Houchin, El Reno; grandchildren
Tiffany Booth,
Jason Crain, Tana Crain, Jonas Houchin, Jared Houchin, Katie Houchin, Trevor Houchin, Torie Houchin; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many "bonus" grandchildren. Celebration of Life is March 30, 2:00 p.m. at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, El Reno. Reception follows at Canadian Square Event Center. Her strength, wisdom, wit and love will stay in our hearts forever.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019