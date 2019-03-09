Jeffrey Allen Hardy

Nov. 29, 1971 - March 6, 2019



BETHANY

Jeff was born in Oklahoma City to Tom and Sue Hardy of Bethany, OK. He graduated from Putnam City West High School in 1990. He attended Southwestern University and graduated from OSU. He worked at CTS and Parfab. While living in Owasso, OK, he was a beloved soccer coach and Cubmaster, where he influenced many lives. He enjoyed any outdoor activity and loved visiting Red River, N.M. He entertained many by all of his great storytelling. He is survived by his children Travis Hardy, Isabelle Hardy, and Timothy Hardy of Owasso; father Tom Hardy and brothers Mark Hardy and Tommy Hardy Jr. of Bethany and many other family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday March 9 and Sunday March 10 from 1-8 PM at Buchanan Funeral Service in OKC. His life will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Monday March 11, 2019 also at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest next to his mother in the Murray Cemetery, Binger, OK.