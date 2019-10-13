|
Jeffrey T. Morrell TULSA
Aug. 23, 1958 - Oct. 10, 2019
Jeffrey Terrance Morrell was born Aug. 23, 1958, in Ardmore, OK to Jan Foster Morrell & Gene Paul Morrell. The first of three children, Jeff moved with his family to Norman, OK in 1960 while Jeff's father attended law school. The family returned to Ardmore following Gene's graduation, remaining until 1969 when Jeff's father accepted a position with the Nixon Administration and the family moved to the Washington, DC area. In 1976, the family moved to Dallas, TX, where Jeff attended St. Mark's School and was a varsity wrestler. Following graduation, Jeff attended the University of Oklahoma, where he studied geology, worked at Harold's on Campus Corner, and was a member of Beta Theta Pi, serving as president his senior year. After college, Jeff completed the Neiman Marcus management-training program in Dallas and worked as a buyer, which led to a position as Director of Stores for Harold's. It was through Harold's that Jeff met his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Brownlee Morrell, and together, they built a life and family, welcoming sons Sam in 1995 and Joe in 2000. They later moved to Tulsa, where Jeff accepted a position in administration at RibCrib, ultimately becoming Vice President of Marketing and Administration.
Jeff departed life too soon on Oct. 10, 2019, with his cherished family by his side taking with him his numerous culinary secrets, all future updates to his "Quick & Dirty guide to NYC," his passions for fashion, OU football, travel, discovering new places and things, and his family's immense love for him. He leaves us enriched by his friendship with memories and stories to sustain us until we meet again.
Preceded in death by his father, Gene Paul Morrell; Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Sam Whitfield Morrell and Joseph Redman Morrell; his mother, Jan Foster Morrell; his sister, Kelly Morrell Duenner and husband Anthony; his brother, Rob Redman Morrell and wife Libbye; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and an aunt in the Morrell, Duenner, Foster, Heckenkemper and Brownlee families.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Chapel, 2520 South Yorktown, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Cascia Hall Preparatory School, to The Little Lighthouse, or to the Marquette Rise program at Marquette School.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019