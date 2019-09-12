|
Jennifer Mary Grossman NORMAN
June 9, 1959 - September 2, 2019
We have too soon lost our sister, our aunt, our best friend, Jennifer Mary Grossman. Although we are staggered by her loss, we are comforted that her final days were as happy for her as any of us could hope for. On Sunday evening, September 1, after thoroughly enjoying the opening football game festivities around campus, she watched her beloved Oklahoma Sooners convincingly defeat their opponent; the following day, Labor Day, September 2, she exchanged happy, positive texts with friends throughout the day, and did her vigorous workout that was such an important part of her daily routine. That evening, consistent with that routine, she prepared for bed, finished a bowl of mint chocolate chip cookie ice cream, turned out the light, and turned off ESPN. She passed peacefully in her sleep sometime that night.
Jennifer was born at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City on June 9, 1959, to Stanley Grossman and Mary Suzanne Grossman. Photos confirm she was possibly the cutest infant and toddler who ever lived. She was a perfect little sister in that she enthusiastically joined in all games and pretend activities with her big brother and the other neighborhood children. Her adult friends will not be surprised to learn, however, that as a child she could be exceedingly stubborn, and that her happy, sunny face could dissolve quickly into tears if faced with sudden disappointment or stress.
Following in the footsteps of her grandfather, a semi-pro baseball player, and her father, a point guard for the University of Oklahoma basketball team, Jennifer developed into an elite, multi-sport athlete. She was particularly talented at softball, choosing to work behind the plate like her idol, Johnny Bench. Her older brother was jealous and embarrassed that his little sister could throw a ball harder, farther, and straighter than he could. Her talent and dedication led to her being selected for elite softball teams, one of which finished runner-up in the national 17-and-under tournament while in high school. She won a full scholarship in softball to the University of Oklahoma, and she has been a proud and active alum of the softball program in its recent glory years. Jennifer continued playing softball for many years after finishing her varsity eligibility at OU, and she made many of her best friends and enjoyed her best times on the diamond.
After finishing her college degree in 1983, Jennifer worked some for her father's company, Grossman and Keith Engineering, but a traditional office job was not really where her interests were directed. She was happiest having fun with friends and her beloved dog (first Sandy, then Gracie), expressing herself through physical activity, and enjoying OU and professional sports events. After many years in Norman, she spent time living in San Diego, Sacramento, and Alabama for several years, before returning to Norman in 2011 to help take care of her father in his final illness. After his death, Jennifer then devoted herself to caring for her mother in her final years until her mother's death on September 7, 2018.
Jennifer was a generous and constant friend, companion, and mentor to so many people. She adored her nieces and nephew, and she loved to celebrate their accomplishments. She was consistently positive and encouraging with everyone close to her. So many people have described her as their "best friend" that listing all of them here is impossible, and risks leaving out mention of someone important. One of her favorite expressions was "yes, yes, yes", which was more than an expression of approval - it was a statement of philosophy. We will all miss that positive encouragement.
Jennifer is survived by her older brother, Mark, her sister-in-law, Cynthia, her nieces, Kathryn and Mallory, her nephew, Steven, her aunt, Joanna Brown, and her cousins, Wade and Wes Brown. If you would like to make a gift in memory of Jennifer, please donate to the Stanley J. Grossman Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Oklahoma Foundation, www.oufoundation.org.
Jennifer was emphatic that her passing should not be an occasion for sadness, but that her friends and family should hold a celebration of her life, at which everyone can share stories and be happy in being together. We are honoring her wishes by gathering together on Saturday, September 14, 2019, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., at the Mercury Event Center at 426 East Main St. in Norman. Please come celebrate Jennifer's life with us on Saturday, and please think of her when you shout "Boomer Sooner" at the next OU game.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019