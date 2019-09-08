Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ's Church of Yukon
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerl Joslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerl Joslin


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Jerl Joslin
May 22, 1956 - Sept. 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Jerl Joslin was born in Oklahoma City to Johnny & June Joslin. Jerl and Dani ministered in churches for over 40 years before founding Refresh Ministry, a ministry to encourage pastors. Jerl is survived by his wife, Dani, of the home; daughter, Joy & husband Joel Dyer, of Yukon; sons, Jerad & wife Kassie, of Miami, OK; and Justin & wife Sutton, of San Diego, CA; and four grandchildren, Jeren and Jami Joslin, Jenson and Jace Dyer. Mercer-Adams will be hosting a Viewing Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. Services will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at Christ's Church of Yukon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Refresh Ministry, 8601 Hilltop Ln., OKC, 73169. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now