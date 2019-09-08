|
Jerl Joslin OKLAHOMA CITY
May 22, 1956 - Sept. 4, 2019
Jerl Joslin was born in Oklahoma City to Johnny & June Joslin. Jerl and Dani ministered in churches for over 40 years before founding Refresh Ministry, a ministry to encourage pastors. Jerl is survived by his wife, Dani, of the home; daughter, Joy & husband Joel Dyer, of Yukon; sons, Jerad & wife Kassie, of Miami, OK; and Justin & wife Sutton, of San Diego, CA; and four grandchildren, Jeren and Jami Joslin, Jenson and Jace Dyer. Mercer-Adams will be hosting a Viewing Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. Services will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at Christ's Church of Yukon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Refresh Ministry, 8601 Hilltop Ln., OKC, 73169. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019