January 3, 1941 - July 17, 2019



GUTHRIE Nationally acclaimed pediatric dentist, thought leader

and philanthropist dies at 78

Oklahoma native and beloved pediatric dentist, Dr. Jerome B. "Jerry" Miller departed this earth on July 17, 2019, after a prolonged hospital stay. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Dr. Miller was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Don A. Miller and Elma. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and Baylor College of Dentistry. Later, the family moved to Midland, TX before finally settling in Bartlesville, OK.

For 47 years, Jerry practiced pediatric dentistry in Oklahoma City. Always the consummate professional, he understood that his responsibilities of professionalism extended well beyond the treatment rooms and into the communities that we are privileged to serve.

Dr. Jerome B. "Jerry" Miller was widely known for his extraordinary record of accountable leadership in dentistry and his community at large. His history of philanthropy and support of worthy causes in dentistry was unparalleled. Dr. Miller led at every level of his professional life and devoted considerable time and personal resources in perfecting his leadership style.

He was a Past President of the College of Diplomates, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, the Southwest Society of Pediatric Dentistry, the Oklahoma Dental Association, the American College of Dentists, and the American College of Dentists Foundation.

Dr. Miller invested twenty-eight years of his professional life as a Trustee for the Oklahoma Dental Association and was a five-time Board of Governors Dental Specialty Board Examiner. For eight consecutive years, he served with distinction as a Trustee for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

For twenty years, he served as a delegate to the American Dental Association. Jerry delivered over seventy-five presentations (lectures, clinics, and table clinics) to various dental meetings and educational groups throughout the United States and was the principal author of more than forty-five articles in dental journals or related publications on a variety of topics.

Dr. Miller was the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Distinguished Service Award and Dentist of the Year from the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and Dentist of the Year from the Oklahoma Dental Association. In 2015, he was uniquely honored by Healthy Smiles, Healthy Children, the Foundation of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry with the opening of the Jerome B. Miller Center for Philanthropy and Leadership. In 2017, Dr. Miller received the American College of Dentists' highest honor - the William John Gies Award - for his sustained contributions to dentistry.

According to the President of the American College of Dentists, Dr. Thomas J. Connolly, "Jerry's philanthropy - particularly related to ethics and professionalism - knew no bounds. He was passionate about the profession and the public we serve, and he volunteered time and treasure to these efforts."

Jerry had a life outside of dentistry as well. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. He loved "wine and good times" and brought energy and fun to every social gathering. He was blessed with dear, lifelong friends and family.

Jerry had two children by his first wife, Jacque – Kevin and Juli. His family grew when he met his second wife, Kay, and with two children, Craig and Meleah. In his later years, Jerry was blessed with many grandchildren who loved to come out to his farm and hunt and fish with "Grandpa Jerry." Jack, Juli's son, killed his first deer with his Grandpa and they shared a love of chocolate ice cream. Kayleigh and Karson, Meleah's children, loved working on the farm, hunting, learning to make a Caesar salad from Chef Grandpa Jerry and playing word games. Craig worked with Jerry on many projects both business and farm related. Jerry and Meleah had a special relationship over the years. She always prepared his favorite meals, spoiled and pampered him. Kevin and his wife Andrea and their three children - Riley, Asher, and Annie Kate - spent many hours at the farm with Grandpa and Miss Kay baking cookies for his birthday and learning to hunt.

Jerry's other passion was woodworking. He enjoyed making gavels for leaders he admired and respected. In his lifetime, he made more than 200 gavels. He delighted in recognizing those who aspired to be the best in all arenas.

Dr. Miller was preceded in death by father, Don A. Miller; and mother, Elma.

Dr. Miller is survived by his wife, Kay Mosley Miller; his children, Dr. Juli Miller, of Philadelphia, PA; son, Kevin Miller and his wife Andrea, of Edmond, OK; daughter, Meleah Taylor and husband Robert Taylor, of Oklahoma City, OK; and son, Craig Mosley, of Tulsa, OK; and his grandchildren, Jack Robinson, of Philadelphia, PA; Riley, Asher, AnnieKate Miller, of Edmond, OK; Kayleigh Mosley, of Lake City, FL; and Karson Kyle, of Oklahoma City.

Visitation for Dr. Miller will be at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home on N. May on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family being present 1-2 p.m., followed by a service to celebrate his life at 2:30 p.m. Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019