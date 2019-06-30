Jerrald L. Luecke

Jan. 31, 1935 - June 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jerry Luecke was born on Jan. 31, 1935, in Woodworth, IL. He spent most of his childhood in South Texas. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Naval Aviator Program. Jerry had a long and successful career in insurance that eventually led him to Oklahoma. It was at St. Paul Insurance, where he met the love of his life, Modean Eastwood Quintana. They married on June 3, 1988, and together, they enjoyed many summers at Grand Lake, many wonderful trips, and many special and fun times with family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Sofie and Lorenz John Luecke; and his stepson, Randy Quintana. He is survived by his wife, Modean; his brother, Richard Luecke and wife Helen; his son, Jon Luecke; his granddaughters, Elaina, Emma, and Maribeth Luecke; his stepson, Ronnie Quintana; his granddaughter, Lauren Williams and husband Robert; his great-grandsons, Henry, Jack, and Benjamin; and his stepdaughter, Cyndi Quintana and her partner, Joy Supan. Jerry was loved by all, and he will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, with lunch to follow at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 3600 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019