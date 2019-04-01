|
|
Jerrie Lee Heathman OKLAHOMA CITY
Cooper Turner
Sept. 4, 1936 - March 23, 2019
Born in Stroud, OK, attended John Marshall High School and lived in OKC. Proudly worked at Safeway, Walmart, and at Planned Parenthood as well as caring for her two children, Valerie and Bill; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by first husband, John Cooper; second husband, Joe Turner; son, Bill Cooper, and her brother, Del Heathman. Services to be held on April 6 at 1 p.m., Oklahoma City Cremation, 807 W. Wilshire Blvd., 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Apr. 1, 2019