Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oklahoma City Cremation
910 Nw 79Th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 608-4141
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Oklahoma City Cremation
807 W. Wilshire Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRIE TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRIE TURNER


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JERRIE TURNER Obituary

Jerrie Lee Heathman
Cooper Turner
Sept. 4, 1936 - March 23, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Born in Stroud, OK, attended John Marshall High School and lived in OKC. Proudly worked at Safeway, Walmart, and at Planned Parenthood as well as caring for her two children, Valerie and Bill; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by first husband, John Cooper; second husband, Joe Turner; son, Bill Cooper, and her brother, Del Heathman. Services to be held on April 6 at 1 p.m., Oklahoma City Cremation, 807 W. Wilshire Blvd., 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now