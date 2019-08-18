Home

POWERED BY

Services
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Mustang Town Center
1501 N. Mustang Rd
Mustang, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY BAILEY


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Jerry Bailey
Dec. 4, 1947 - Aug. 15, 2019

YUKON
Jerry Bailey, 71, fell asleep in death on Aug. 15, 2019. She was a resident of Yukon for almost five decades. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry; two daughters, two grandchildren, many other family members and countless friends. She was a Jehovah's Witness for 60 years and was a member of the Oklahoma City Vietnamese Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mustang Town Center, 1501 N. Mustang Rd., Mustang, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses (jw.org). Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Download Now