Jerry Bailey YUKON
Dec. 4, 1947 - Aug. 15, 2019
Jerry Bailey, 71, fell asleep in death on Aug. 15, 2019. She was a resident of Yukon for almost five decades. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry; two daughters, two grandchildren, many other family members and countless friends. She was a Jehovah's Witness for 60 years and was a member of the Oklahoma City Vietnamese Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mustang Town Center, 1501 N. Mustang Rd., Mustang, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses (jw.org). Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019