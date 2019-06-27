Home

First United Methodist Church
201 W Main St
Moore, OK 73160
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel Smith Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Moore First United Methodist Church
201 W. Main St.
Moore, OK
Jerry Bob Horst
Mar. 22, 1940 - Jun. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Jerry Horst, of OKC, was born March 22, 1940 in Weather-ford, OK to Theodore William & Lavena (Burnett) Horst. He passed away in OKC on June 25, 2019. Jerry attended & graduated from Weather-ford Public Schools. On May 29, 1959, Jerry married his sweetheart, Shirley Mae Smith, and together they shared 60 years of marriage, provided a loving home & raised their 3 daughters. He worked for AT&T as a supervisor, for 32 yrs., until his retirement. Jerry was a longtime active & faithful member of Moore First United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking & most importantly, spending time with his family. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents & daughter, Terri. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley; 2 daughters, Darla Gilmore & Sheryl Clark; 5 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Viewing will be 4-8 PM Thurs. at the funeral home. Services to celebrate his life will be 1:00 PM Fri. at Moore First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main St., Moore, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skyline Ministries, 500 SE 15th Street, OKC, OK 73129.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019
