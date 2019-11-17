|
|
Jerry Ann Brown EDMOND
Nov. 17, 1931 - Nov. 15, 2019
We celebrate the well-lived life of Jerry Ann Brown who passed away Nov. 15, 2019. She was born on Nov. 17, 1931, in Pauls Valley, OK to Annie Laurie and Charles Hibdon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bobby Joe Brown; she is survived by her sons, Don and wife Debi and Joe and wife Tammie; grandchildren, Taylor and wife Anne Brown, Russell and wife Diana Brown, Caitlyn and husband Ryan Efaw, and Evan, Dawson, Griffin, and Hudson Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Julieanne, Caroline, and Dylan. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Jerry was a Realtor/Broker in the Edmond area for over 30 years. She was a faithful servant at First Baptist Edmond for over 50 years. She loved to play games, gather with her "coffee friends" every week, and spend time with her grandchildren. Come-and-go visitation for Jerry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, with the family to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Service Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at First Baptist Church in Edmond, followed by interment at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur, OK at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Edmond's Ministry+Missions Fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019