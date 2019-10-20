|
|
Jerry W. Childers NORMAN
Feb. 19, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2019
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Jerry Wynel Childers, of Norman, a beautiful soul and loving mother of five children, passed away peacefully at the young age of 90.
Jerry was born on February 19, 1929 on the family farm outside Union City, OK to Dennis and Neoma Kitzmiller. She spent most of her youth in El Reno, OK, graduating from El Reno High School in 1947. She married Dan W. Childers and they had three sons, Dan, Mark and Dallas, and two daughters, Leah and Lisa. After living in both Chickasha and Oklahoma City for many years, Jerry moved to Norman to be closer to family.
Jerry had a passion and a gift for gardening and was a farm girl until the end. Her days before and after retirement were spent tending her flower gardens and mowing her lawn. She was a loyal OU Sooner, an avid spectator of almost every sport, loved to dance, and her cooking was legendary. Her compassion, wisdom, common sense and ability to listen set an example for every person who knew her. She always looked on the bright side and saw the positive in every situation. She faced death as she did life with courage and a grateful heart for a long, full, healthy life filled with the love of family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings, daughter Leah, and granddaughter Devon Harr. She is survived by her four children, Dan and wife Judy of Norman, Mark and wife Caroline of Switzerland, Lisa and husband Eric of Norman, and Dallas of Baltimore, MD, as well as 6 grandchildren, Dan and wife Barbara of Vinita, Steven of Denver, CO, Amy Hernandez and husband Alex of Edmond, Michelle Dinon and husband Jack of Braintree, MA, Savannah and Sydney of Switzerland, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 nephew and 4 nieces.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held after Christmas while the family is gathered to celebrate the holiday.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019