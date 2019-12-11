|
|
Jerry Dean Cline EDMOND
August 11, 1949-December 8, 2019
Jerry Dean Cline, the middle child of Rex and Lillian (Shaffer) Cline, was born on August 11, 1949, in Covington, Oklahoma. He lived his life serving others and he put people before him-self, even when it came to his own health. Jerry fought until he took his last breath on December 8, 2019.
A viewing will take place Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00am-7:00pm with family in attendance from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Smith and Kernke Funeral Home, N. May Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jerry Dean Cline at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10:00am Saturday, December 14, 2019. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
This loving father and strong fighter will be greatly missed by many on this earth, none more so than his wife and family. He is survived by his wife Diane and daughter Kathryn of the home; daughter Carsen (Cline) McGuire, her husband, Josh, and their 4 children; and son Parker Cline, his wife Victoria and their 3 children; as well as a sister Sara Fleming, brother Jack Cline and his wife Elaine, his dog Buddy Cline, and several other family members and friends. Additionally, he considered his clients, staff and their families of Allied Community Services, Inc., part of his extended family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019