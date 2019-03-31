|
Jerry Wayne Dement OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 1, 1956 - March 28, 2019
Jerry went home with a band of angels Thursday morning. Born to Carl Dean Dement and Anna Mae Barrick. Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl Dean Dement. He was retired several years and was a master of many trades. He loved his children and grandchildren, fishing, gardening and outdoors. He is survived by his children, Carl Dement, Jessica and Fred Humphrey, and Jaz Dement; grandchildren - Faith Humphrey and Lilly Humphrey; two sisters, Shelia and John Adams and Tricia Lott and Calvin Lott; one brother, Johnny Day; along with one nephew, two great-nephews and a great-niece. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019