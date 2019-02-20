Jerry Donald Ellerbee

January 16, 1938 - February 17, 2019



YUKON

Jerry Donald Ellerbee, aged 81, died on Sun., Feb. 17, 2019, at his home in Yukon, OK after a long illness. Born Jan. 16, 1938, in Port Arthur, TX to Dreebon and Doris (Simmons) Ellerbee. He married Linda Johnson on Aug. 22, 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1959. Before retiring, Jerry worked for various insurance companies in Oklahoma and Texas. Jerry and Linda moved back to Oklahoma in 2010, rejoining their children and grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and one child, Jerry Clayton Ellerbee. He is survived by his sister, Judith Davies of Waco, TX; Linda, his wife of 62 years; two children and their spouses, Jerry L. and Susan Ellerbee and Deanna and Doug Harvey; six grandchildren; five great- grandchildren and six nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm at First Christian Church, Yukon followed by burial at Yukon Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at: www.yandafuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 20, 2019