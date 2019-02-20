Home

POWERED BY

Services
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY ELLERBEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY ELLERBEE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Donald Ellerbee
January 16, 1938 - February 17, 2019

YUKON
Jerry Donald Ellerbee, aged 81, died on Sun., Feb. 17, 2019, at his home in Yukon, OK after a long illness. Born Jan. 16, 1938, in Port Arthur, TX to Dreebon and Doris (Simmons) Ellerbee. He married Linda Johnson on Aug. 22, 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1959. Before retiring, Jerry worked for various insurance companies in Oklahoma and Texas. Jerry and Linda moved back to Oklahoma in 2010, rejoining their children and grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and one child, Jerry Clayton Ellerbee. He is survived by his sister, Judith Davies of Waco, TX; Linda, his wife of 62 years; two children and their spouses, Jerry L. and Susan Ellerbee and Deanna and Doug Harvey; six grandchildren; five great- grandchildren and six nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm at First Christian Church, Yukon followed by burial at Yukon Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Download Now